The One Stat Where Greece Is Beating America

Photo: AP Images

A shrinking economy, fiscal crisis, social unrest and now a second national bailout. You would think Greek politicians would be doing terribly in the polls.And they are. Dow Jones reports that the popularity of Greece’s two main political parties, who support the interim government, is at an all time low:



According to the survey, conducted by pollster GPO for TV channel Mega from Feb. 16 to 21, the conservative New Democracy party would garner 19.4% of the vote if elections were held now. The Socialist, or Pasok, party would receive 13.1% of votes. Both parties dropped about two percentage points from a previous GPO poll in December. According to current figures, New Democracy would fail to win an absolute majority in the election.

That sounds terrible. But it may be the one area were Greek’s can lay claim to besting Americans right now.

Current approval for the United State’s Congress sits at just above 10%.

Of course, approval ratings for institutions and political parties themselves, let alone individual politicians, are different animals. That being said, it’s still stinging.

