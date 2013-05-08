Gerry Graf: Comic fan.

The One Club, the society for creative professionals in the advertising business, is offering an impressive list of prizes for anyone who plays its “Wheel of Karma” game, including access to top brass at agencies like Wieden + Kennedy, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Y&R and JWT.



Prizes include a job shadow for a day at Wieden + Kennedy and coffee with ECDs Susan Hoffman and Joe Staples; and a tour of Leo Burnett Chicago followed by a special dinner with CCO Susan Credle and the agency’s chief recruiter at the internationally acclaimed Alinea by chef Grant Achatz.

The intent of the game is to get creatives to become more familiar with the portfolios of their rivals and colleagues. Participants must review work nominated for the One Show — the club’s ad awards — and then spin a wheel to see if they earn a prize.

Be careful what you wish for, though. There are also some slightly offbeat things to be won, such as a trip to Midtown Comics in New York with Gerry Graf, founder and creative director at Barton F. Graf 9000 and a karaoke night with JWT North American CCO Jeff Benjamin.

Trip to Midtown Comics with Gerry Graf, founder and creative director at Barton F. Graf 9000

Google hangout with Gareth Kay, chief strategy officer at Goodby Silverstein and Partners

Tor Myrhen’s cure for writer’s block: a bottle of Limited Distiller’s Edition Oban Whiskey and a jump drive of his best writing music.

A tour of Leo Burnett Chicago followed by a special dinner with CCO Susan Credle and the agency’s chief recruiter at the internationally acclaimed Alinea by chef Grant Achatz

Margaritas and dinner at Empellon with CCO of McCann CBX, Joyce King Thomas

Karaoke night with JWT North American CCO Jeff Benjamin

Mentorship from Y&R, courtesy of Tony Granger, global CCO

Wieden + Kennedy job shadow for a day and coffee with ECDs Susan Hoffman and Joe Staples

kbs+ speed dating with five of the agency’s leaders, followed by dinner with the team and kbs+ CEO Lori Senecal

Visit to the Standard Biergarten with JWT’s president and chief integration officer Mike Geiger

Kung Fu class with PJ Pereria, co-founder of Pereria & O’Dell

Poker Night with Paul Venables and Will McGinniss of Venables, Bell and Partners

Martinis and conversation at The Black Apartment with Cindy Gallop

Paul Lavoie of TAXI will pick up a winner in a taxi and take him/her to breakfast

The game was designed by JWT New York and inTacto, and is being promoted with this video:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.