One Question You Should Ask Your Staff 20 Times Per Day

Photo: AP

Asking questions can help motivate teams and build trust.Robert Simons, a Harvard professor and author of Seven Strategy Questions, says asking questions can also help executives “stay on top of a changing world.”



Manny Fernandez, managing partner of KPMG Texas, agrees with Simons. There’s one question in particular he likes to ask:

“How can I help you to be successful? I ask it 20 times a day,” he tells Fortune.

Fernandez gets a wide range of useful responses. “[I hear everything from] resources people need to connections that a colleague hasn’t seen or made.”

Simons also says to ask employees how they’re helping peers; it will encourage teamwork.

For more motivational questions great leaders ask, head over to Fortune >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.