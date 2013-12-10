The One Interview Question That Reveals How Candidates See Themselves

YWCA Dara Richardson-Heron, CEO of YWCA

The best candidates are the ones who know exactly who they are. This is why Dara Richardson-Heron, CEO of women’s organisation YWCA, always asks job candidates: “How would you describe yourself in one word?”

“That causes the person to hone down everything they know about themselves,” Richardson-Heron tells

Adam Bryant at The New York Times. “I like it when people take a step back and ponder. If someone gives me a quick answer, I’ll think that maybe they weren’t that thoughtful about it.”

Richardson-Heron says she doesn’t judge people on the word they choose, but it does give her insight into how people package themselves. She believes knowing yourself and understanding the value you can bring to a company is crucial when portraying who you are in a job interview.

“I’ll also ask where they think they can add the most value in the organisation,” she says. “And what fulfils you? What motivates you? What doesn’t motivate you? What do you like to see in a leader? What kind of environment can you succeed in best?”

