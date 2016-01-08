The one photo that says so much about China right now

This Chinanews.com photo shows the modern face of China.

According to the caption on China’s national online news service, the man in the Lamborghini has just opened a new steamed bun restaurant in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, this week.

He’s delivering the baozi – those delicious steamed meat buns – to customers personally to reassure them that his food is safe, and the prestige is vehicle brings is meant to reassure diners that he’s not cutting corners and threatening their health.

He’s also offering to deliver in his Lamborghini to any customer who orders 100 or more baozi, which beats a teenager with a pizza from Domino’s on the back of a moped any day.

You can read about it at China.org.au here.

