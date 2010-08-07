The Saga Of The One Guy Kanye West Is Following On Twitter: A Story Of Overnight Fame And Bitter Disenchantment

Facebook research suggests this is the Steve Holmes in question.

On July 31, Steve Holmes, a University of Nottingham student from Coventry, England became the only person Kanye West follows on Twitter.This shot Holmes’s Twitter followers from a mere 60 to more than 1,000 in just one hour. He has almost 7,000 as of this posting.



At first, Holmes was elated: “@kanyewest holy shit bro thx for following!” he tweeted.

But things just went downhill from there: “I really have no desire for this attention i’m just a normal person,” he pleaded a few days later.

Holmes has declined to speak with an array of mainstream media outlets, including The Independent, Sky News, the BBC, CNN and New York Magazine.

But in an exclusive interview he gave to his hometown newspaper, The Coventry Telegraph, Holmes said: “Before this weekend I thought it would be cool to have a celebrity following me on Twitter but now I think it’s really not worth it.”

Maybe fame is the American dream, but as Holmes tweeted this weekend, he is English.

