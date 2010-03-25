The One Part Of The Healthcare Bill That Will Cripple Us For Generations

I’m 26 and I still wear diapers!

One of the new healthcare benefits that kicks in immediately is that kids will be able to stay on their parents’ health insurance until 26.In other words, after college, you can now spend up to four years doing jack squat without worrying about finding a job and getting coverage.



In other worlds, childhood now goes to 26, which officially doubles the proper length of childhood (at least going by the fact that 13 is when Jews have their Bar Mitzvahs).

