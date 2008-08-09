The One Part Of the Airline Industry Not Failing: In-Flight Magazines

We admit that we’ve enjoyed the occasional issue of American Way at 30,000 feet (when we were bored and didn’t have anything else to read), but we didn’t think anyone else actually read those magazines–apart from checking out the in-flight entertainment (now gone on US Air) or doing the crossword puzzle.



But evidently passengers spend 26 minutes on average looking at each one, and advertisers’ enthusiasm for the free glossies is leading the airlines to take drastic measures to keep them in the back seat pocket, including trying to find lighter paper and making the content electronic. (Welcome to the 21st century!)

May we suggest using recycled paper? It would make up for the massive carbon footprint the airlines create while they’re toting them around.

USA Today: Unlike free checked baggage, another airline tradition — the free, glossy airline magazine — will likely survive the U.S. airlines’ fuel-related financial crunch.That’s because advertisers still embrace magazines such as Sky, American Way and WorldTraveler, which tends to keep them profitable. And the well-heeled passengers who read them still love them — spending an average of 26 minutes per issue, according to Pace Communications, which publishes four in-flight magazines.

But high fuel prices have clouded their future because they’re hefty, and weight hurts fuel efficiency. Each ad-packed issue can weigh more than half a pound. Due to weight, Emirates Airline recently decided to eliminate its in-flight magazine from all flights. Instead, it plans to post the magazine’s content on its high-end entertainment system.

