The One Office Perk You MUST Splurge On

Earlier this week, we showed you one splurge every creative department should make.But there’s one splurge every company in the world needs to make for employees:



Coffee.

It’s a simple pleasure, but it’s one that people depend on. 30-eight per cent of workers think they couldn’t live without it, according to a recent study.

Small business owners, listen up. Providing your employees with free coffee is an easy, cheap way to keep them happy. Here’s why:

Workers love coffee. Java has long been a staple of the American office. 60-five per cent of workers drink coffee on the job, an average of three cups a day. Chances are, your employees are included in that figure. With today’s soaring Starbucks prices, giving your employees free coffee will help them manage their budgets.

Coffee improves performance. Science doesn’t lie. Caffeine keeps people awake, alert, and focused. It also improves memory and concentration, which helps reduce the number of mistakes they make. For those who work long or late hours, caffeine has also been proven to help prevent work-related injuries.

Coffee breaks create a positive office culture. The coffee pot is the new water cooler. Giving your employees coffee won’t just improve their abilities; it’ll better their environment. Taking coffee breaks with colleagues is an easy way to get to know them better. A coffee maker can also facilitate teamwork. 40 per cent of surveyed employees said they’ve had productive work conversations over coffee.

Perks improve office morale. Giving your employees free stuff helps them feel valued and appreciated. 30-seven per cent of people would prefer having free coffee every day to the company Christmas party, says another recent survey. In tough economic times, when other perks are cut, keeping a decent pot of coffee in the break room is a way of telling your employees that things aren’t hopeless.

It won’t cost you much. These days, you can get a decent coffee maker for $10. If you have a little extra cash, splurge on a single cup brewer. Fresher coffee means happier workers.

