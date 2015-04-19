Intel's chairman says every young job seeker should prepare for this one interview question

With graduation on the horizon, college seniors and graduate school students are tidying up their résumés and preparing for job interviews.

But Intel chairman Andy Bryant says as they begin to focus on the future, they shouldn’t forget about the classes they have taken in the past.

In a recent interview with the New York Times’ Adam Bryant, he said his favourite question to ask job candidates when he was involved in hiring was: Which classes were your best classes?

“I knew enough about all the different subjects to find out if they learned something or if they just showed up and got a good grade,” Bryant explained.

While he prides himself on being able to assess talent from undergrad or grad students, Bryant admits that “hiring from another company is much harder.”

He keeps it simple though, and looks for three key attributes when hiring.

“I want to make sure you really want to be here. The bottom line is that if you don’t want to be here, you won’t be successful,” he told the New York Times. “It comes down to intellect, a track record of success and a desire to be at Intel. If I can find people who have those criteria, I can generally make it work.”

Lesson learned: If you’re a student undergoing interview prep, never overlook what you’re currently (or were previously) invested in: your classes.

Read the full New York Times interview here.

