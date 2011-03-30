The One Housing Market That Doesn't Look Like Any Other

A lot of people are pointing out the fact that the Washington DC market is bucking the downtrend in the US housing market. And that’s true.



But a look over the last 10 years reveals that the DC market has basically followed the same arc (literally) as the overall bubble.

One market that doesn’t resemble the rest at all though is Dallas. Yes, it rose for most of the last decade, and decline. But it didn’t peak at all in the same way, and its slide has been incredibly modest.

Here’s a look.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the 20-city composite vs. Dallas (at the bottom) vs. DC at the top, for some more perspective on all.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Also, something to watch…

Las Vegas actually rose.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

