The One Guy Who Could Make Wall Street Look Worse Right Now

Adam Wheeler, the guy who faked his way into Harvard and after over three years of high-level plagiarism, was criminally charged a couple of weeks ago, is apparently now looking for a job.



Bit of background: Harvard (where he skulked around, according to students) caught Wheeler in October and expelled him, but he wasn’t really in trouble until he went at it with the forgeries again and applied to Yale, without mentioning his expulsion from Harvard.

Then his parents intercepted a call for him from Yale and told him he had to confess everything. Now he’s charged with falsifying documents, according to the Boston Globe.

Once someone bails him out of jail ($5,000), you should be on the lookout for him trying this again. Dear Wall Street, be especially careful

In the past, according to Boston.com, he’s apparently faked or plagiarized:

Perfect SAT scores (he actually got a 1220)

Maybe his muscles. A student tells us, “He had really really buff arms, in a creepy way.”

An MIT transcript

An Phillips Andover Academy transcript

Letters of recommendation from Harvard professors

Poems (like this one)

Work he plagiarized from a Harvard professor

Work and poems he plagiarized from various sources to win tons of prizes at Harvard

Apparently he was on track to win Harvard’s endorsement for the prestigious Rhodes and Fulbright scholarships and that’s how he got caught. One of the professors whom he asked for recommendations looked at his resume, saw a strange string of “accomplishments” and tugged.

We’re tempted to say his scam is genius but from what we’ve read and heard, it just is not.

Boston.com has more –>

Fyi, we originally heard about his looking for a job here, on this recruiting website, but some people get strange pop-ups when the click so, just a warning.

(Via IvyGate blog)

