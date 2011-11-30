The One Simple Stat That Should Horrify Mitt Romney

Everyone in the media just assumes Mitt Romney will be the nominee. He has the organisation. He has money. And he has always and everywhere polled between 20 and 30 per cent support.



But the startling fact seems to be that 70 per cent of GOP voters really don’t want Mitt Romney to be their nominee.

Look at the Real Clear Politics Poll averages. Romney never breaks through that ceiling of support.

Conservative GOP voters have given Mike Huckabee, Michelle Bachmann, Rick Perry, Herman Cain, and Newt Gingrich a ride up and down the polls. But when they tire of their candidate their support never actually switches to Romney. Nobody is saying, “Oh the Rick Perry thing didn’t work out. Now I’ll vote for the Massachusetts Mormon.”

No, instead they keep searching for someone whose name is not Mitt Romney.

Theoretically in a choice between Mitt and “Not Mitt,” Mitt doesn’t even stand a chance. Romney’s only hope is to become inevitable as conservative split their Not-Mitt vote into five or six other candidates.

Mitt Romney has been courting Republican primary voters for almost six years. He has become a deft debater able to pummel opponent from the left and the right. And he has generated a narrative of inevitability in the media. And STILL, a third of GOP voters tell pollsters they want someone else other than the candidates available. And more than seven in 10 don’t choose Romney.

If Romney is the GOP nominee, he won’t have won anything. It will be a “victory” by default.

