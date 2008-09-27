The One Good Thing To Come Out Of The Crisis?

It looks like the WaMu theatre will probably have to change its name.



From The New York Times:

The WaMu name on the 5,000-seat theatre at Madison Square Garden is likely to change because of the seizure of Washington Mutual by federal regulators on Thursday.

WaMu, the nation’s largest savings and loan, which came to symbolise the excesses of mortgage lending, was sold almost in its entirety to JPMorgan Chase for $1.9 billion. There was no word on Friday if the Chase name — which is also on the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball stadium in Phoenix — will go on the theatre.

…The theatre did not have a corporate name on it when Washington Mutual made its multi-year deal with the Garden in May 2007, but in previous incarnations it had been called the Felt Forum and the Paramount theatre.

