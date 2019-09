Phew!



After yesterday’s mini one-day crisis (rumours about Wells Fargo, rumours about Cerberus, a major decline in stocks, especially in China) things seem to have returned to normal.

Sure, the market was down, but not by much, and the VIX actually fell a little. Just a boring, pre-labour Day day of trading. Even the Fed minutes were a snooze.

