The One Chart That Tells You Everything About What A Rollercoaster Month We've Had

EUR/JPY.



The Euro, of course, has become a proxy for risk, and the Japanese Yen is the ultimate stability currency, as it’s recently traded near 14-year highs.

Earlier this month the pair was plunging, as traders freaked out over Greece et. al, and now as ForexLive points out, it’s breaking out.

All this optimism, it’s like the beginning of spring!

