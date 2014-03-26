The One Chart That Bill Gates Would Like You To See

TED asked Bill Gates to share a chart with the world. He picked this one.

It illustrates the amazing drop in the global under-five mortality rate in the last 50 years.

Since 1990 the early child death rate has dropped from 90 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 48 in 2012.

Still, 6.6 million children under the age of five died in 2012, and more than half of those causes of death could be prevented or treated with access to simple, affordable interventions that Gates has championed around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.