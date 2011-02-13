The One Bond Chart That Everyone Is Staring At These Days

Seriously, we can’t count the number of times we’ve seen a version of this chart in the last several days.



It shows bond yields nearing a long term trend-line that has never before been breached in decades.

For those who believe in trend-lines and technical analysis, this is huge. For others, it doesn’t mean anything, but in report after report, it’s showing up.

This particularly one is from Morgan Stanley’s latest Interest Rate Strategy report:

Photo: Morgan Stanley

