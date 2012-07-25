The Olympics Actually Begin Tomorrow, And There's One Game You Don't Want To Miss

Photo: YouTube via Nikesoccer

The opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games may not be until Friday night, but Olympic women’s football action begins tomorrow.Due to all of the preliminary rounds that need to be held, both sports have to adapt a slightly expanded schedule, with multiple games happening Wednesday through Friday.



Of particular interest to Americans is the first game for the United States women’s national team, which will try to defend it’s gold medal and atone for a loss at the 2011 Women’s World Cup.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and all the other star players of the women’s team will take the field in Glasgow, Scotland at 12 p.m. eastern time to face France in their first group match of the tournament. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

World Cup winner Japan plays Canada at 12 p.m. eastern as well, and Brazil plays Cameroon at 1:45 p.m. eastern. You can live stream the events on nbcsports.com if you subscribe to one of the approved cable or satellite providers, and the games will be replayed on NBCSN throughout the day and night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.