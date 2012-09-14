Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Have Moved On To Bigger And Better Things

Photo: Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen grew up in the public eye as actresses on the show “Full House.”Since then, they’ve grown up. The twins have several fashion businesses worth an estimated $1 billion. The twins even beat out Marc Jacobs for a swanky fashion award earlier this year.



Their impressive income affords them a pretty fantastic life.

The twins live in the finest neighborhoods in New York City and wear $17,000 backpacks made by their own design house. Mary-Kate is dating Nicholas Sarkozy’s brother, while Ashley was recently linked to a certain A-List star.

Also see where they eat and what they drive.

