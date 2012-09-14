Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Have Moved On To Bigger And Better Things

Photo: Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen grew up in the public eye as actresses on the show “Full House.”Since then, they’ve grown up. The twins have several fashion businesses worth an estimated $1 billion. The twins even beat out Marc Jacobs for a swanky fashion award earlier this year.
Their impressive income affords them a pretty fantastic life.
The twins live in the finest neighborhoods in New York City and wear $17,000 backpacks made by their own design house. Mary-Kate is dating Nicholas Sarkozy’s brother, while Ashley was recently linked to a certain A-List star.
Mary-Kate and Ashley's high-end fashion line, The Row, had a New York Fashion Week Runway show that was met with rave reviews.
Despite their fortunes, the sisters are often seen dining at Bar Pitti, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan's West Village where entrees average around $19.
PETA slammed the sisters after they used fur pelts to construct this $16,900 fur backpack. The item still sold out after celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe endorsed it.
Mary-Kate is dating Olivier Sarkozy, a millionaire businessman who is the half-brother of the former French President. He's 16 years older than Olsen.
They are rumoured to live in this East Village townhouse together. They've been photographed leaving separately.
Meanwhile, Ashley is connected to actor Johnny Depp. He was seen leaving her apartment building back in February, fueling speculation of a hook-up.
The sisters attended the 2011 Met Ball along with Taylor Swift, Kristen Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow. Ashley wore Dior, Mary-Kate wore Givenchy.
