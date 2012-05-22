The Oldest Known Babe Ruth Jersey Sold For A Record $4.4 Million

Photo: SCP Auctions

The Babe Ruth jersey seen at right became the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever when it sold in an auction this weekend for $4.4 million.The road jersey is from Ruth’s first season with the Yankees and is the oldest-known Ruth game-worn jersey known to exist.



Ruth earned approximately $910,000 in salary during his career. Of course, with inflation, that would be worth more than $15 million in today’s dollars.

The previous record for sports memorabilia was $4.3 million for Dr. James Naismith’s founding rules of basketball.

The Ruth jersey was purchased by the Lelands Auction House, who now plan to sell it to a private collector.

