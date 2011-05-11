Will These Countries Be The Next To Raid Their Pensions?

Photo: AP

Today, Ireland announced plans to tax pensions in a bid to raise revenues to fund a jobs program.While Ireland is a special case, faced with strict spending rules due to its EU-IMF bailout, the same sort of practice could emerge in other developed countries, where the amount of retired persons has grown compared to those in the workforce.



The latest OECD shows that countries across the West are facing demographic crises that could cripple revenue growth and make bad budget situations even worse.

While instances such as Japan are well known, the problem is endemic across Europe, with many countries seeing their dependency ratios, that is the amount of workers per retirees, shrink as we approach 2050.

We’ve ranked the OECD countries projected to have the worst dependency ratios by 2050.

Note: We’ve listed all the countries in the OECD that are worse than the average dependency ratio projected in 2050. Retirees are individuals 65 years an older. Working age people are those age 20 to 64. The 2050 ratios are projections, and could change due to an increase in the birth rate, immigration, or the retirement age.

