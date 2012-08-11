Isaiah Mustafa Is On A Horse, But NOT For Old Spice

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Isaiah Mustafa, better known as the Man Your Man Could Smell Like, is on a horse. Obviously. But it’s not for an Old Spice ad.

Grey NY used Mustafa’s million dollar voice in its new ad for Downy Infusions, a fabric softener that is particularly conducive to women who like to twirl their dresses in flowery fields. At the end of the spot, Mustafa rides in on a white horse holding a bouquet of flowers. (Rather than an oyster filled with “tickets to that thing you love“).

Earlier this year, Wieden + Kennedy started getting its current Old Spice Man, Terry Crews, to ambush other P&G products’ commercials. Even though Downy is also a P&G product—and the Old Spice guy did invade a Bounce ad—this spot was made by a different agency and is not part of that campaign.

Furthermore, Agency Spy reports that a source told them W+K wasn’t pleased about the Downy spot and “demanded” to be on set for the shoot.

Here’s Mustafa on a horse for Old Spice:

And here he is, on a horse, for Downy:

