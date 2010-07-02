The Old AOL Is Over

Nicholas Carlson
Dave Harmon

AOL HR boss Dave Harmon is out, we’re hearing from lots of readers.

(AOL PR still won’t respond to our emails and calls fact-checking the news.)

Unless we’re missing somebody, that means all of the top execs from the pre-Tim Armstrong era are gone – replaced mostly by ex-Googlers.

From the outside, AOL morale seems much improved from where’s its been in recent years.

It helps that the company has figured out what it wants to be – a media company.

Now if it can just manage to pull a more important trick: stop revenues from shrinking.

