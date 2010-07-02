The Old AOL Is Over

AOL HR boss Dave Harmon is out, we’re hearing from lots of readers.



(AOL PR still won’t respond to our emails and calls fact-checking the news.)

Unless we’re missing somebody, that means all of the top execs from the pre-Tim Armstrong era are gone – replaced mostly by ex-Googlers.

From the outside, AOL morale seems much improved from where’s its been in recent years.

It helps that the company has figured out what it wants to be – a media company.

Now if it can just manage to pull a more important trick: stop revenues from shrinking.

