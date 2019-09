The Oilcane Will Have To Wait

Tropical Storm Alex did not careen headfirst into the leaking Macondo well. The season’s first “oilcane” will ahve to wait.



Photo: NOAA

From the NOAA:

FOR THE NORTH ATLANTIC…CARIBBEAN SEA AND THE GULF OF MEXICO… THE NATIONAL HURRICANE centre IS ISSUING ADVISORIES ON TROPICAL DEPRESSION ALEX…LOCATED NEAR THE WESTERN YUCATAN PENINSULA ABOUT 55 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF CAMPECHE MEXICO. ELSEWHERE…TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION IS NOT EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.