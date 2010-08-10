The Oil Price Surge Indicator Says There's A 100% Chance Of A New Recession

No, that headline is not a typo.  This interesting fact comes to us courtesy of The Global Macro Investor:

“Oil prices are always a precursor to recessions.  We hit the magic 100% YoY rise in November 2009 and went on to hit the third highest YoY% rise in the history of oil markets…

chart

“The magic 100% level in the YoY change in oil gives us a 100% chance of a recession in the succeeding twelve months.  This indicator suggests that ISM will fall to 40, or even 35, in the coming months before recovering…”

