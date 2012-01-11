Kurdistan Could Become As Wealthy As The Gulf States If The Region Doesn't Go To Hell

(This guest post by Euan Mearns appeared at The Oil Drum. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 U.S. licence.)

Whilst much of Iraq may be viewed as in a metastable social and political state, the semi autonomous northern region of Kurdistan has enjoyed relative peace for a number of years. This has enabled the regional government to develop oil exploitation laws and to lease much of the land to foreign exploration and production companies.

Regional operator Gulf Keystone Petroleum has been involved in the discovery of the Shaikan Field, believed to hold between 8 and 13.4 billion barrels in place with appraisal of this giant (potential supergiant) ongoing. Gulf Keystone Petroleum believes that Iraqi Kurdistan may hold 45 billion barrels of oil reserves (recoverable?) lending some credibility to Iraqi claims of 115 billion barrels reserves for the whole country. This compares with a total of 53 billion barrels of oil produced from the North Sea up to the end of 2010.

Figure 1 The Kurdistan semi autonomous region lies between Iraq (yellow), Turkey and Iran (pink). The area is divided into oil exploration and production licence blocks numbered 1 to 46. The Kurdish people actually lay claim to a substantially larger area that extends beyond these borders into Iraq, Iran and Turkey and this may give rise to ongoing sectarian tension in the recently peaceful region. Slide from Gulf Keystone Petroleum presentation dated October 2011.

Photo: Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Disclaimer The author has recently purchased stock in Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Petroceltic whose company presentational materials provide the backbone of this post. Readers need to be aware that information contained in corporate presentations is not necessarily reliable, although companies listed on the London Stock Exchange are regulated and need to be cautious about what they say. For example, Gulf Keystone’s reports on reserves on the Shaikan Field have been audited independently by oil and gas field auditors Ryder Scott and Dynamic Global Advisors.

During a recent review of the activities of small oil companies listed on the London Stock Exchange I came across some interesting presentations on the oil exploration activity and potential of Kurdistan in northern Iraq. Everyone will know that Iraq has been in a state of unrest since the US led invasion of 2003 that has just recently come to an end. But in the North, the semi autonomous region of Kurdistan has been much more peaceful. Elections were held in 2005 and again, 4 years later, in 2009. The Kurdistan Regional Government has proceeded to divide the territory into licence blocks many of which have subsequently been leased to foreign oil exploration companies (Figure 1). The oil rights of the Kurdistan semi-autonomous region have not been recognised by the Iraqi government and operating in this area therefore carries significant political risk. Most of the blocks have been leased to small companies and until recently the oil majors have been shy of taking risks in Kurdistan that may compromise their relationship with the Iraqi government.

Geological setting

Kurdistan forms part of the Zagros Fold Belt that is a prolific oil province in Iran and Iraq to the south and west (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Map showing the oil and gas fields of the Zagros fold belt in Iran and Iraq. The Kurdistan area lies to the east of the supergiant Kirkuk field. Map from Greg Croft.

Photo: Greg Croft

The reservoirs are of Triassic and Jurassic age, deposited along the margin of the paleo Tethys Ocean which closed owing to large scale plate tectonic movements during the Cretaceous and Tertiary giving rise to the Alpine – Himalayan mountain belt. In the Zagros Fold belt the deformation of strata is less severe and is characterised by gentle synclines and anticlines. Source rocks are depressed and warmed in the synclines and the oil formed may migrate up-dip to be trapped in the adjacent anticlines (Figures 3, 4 and 5).

Figure 3 Seismic image of anticline left and satellite image of surface anticline with 4 way dip closure right. Slide from Gulf Keystone Petroleum.