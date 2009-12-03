Analyst: Oil Is Off Its Rocker

highlights a report from BNP Paribas’ Harry Tchilinguirian, in which he explains how “unconventional monetary policy” has let oil prices off the leash.



And as for oil specifically, floating storage has kept excess supply off the market, accordingly allowing oil to trade more like an investment rather than a consumption asset.

…

Meanwhile, he adds, the market appears increasingly to be preparing for a potential physical correction…

Read more from the report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.