Michigan mocked rival Ohio State University after the Buckeyes filed a trademark request for the word 'The'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth Ohio State University is trying to trademark the word ‘The.’ Their arch rival Michigan was quick to mock the idea.

Ohio State University filed a trademark request for the word “The” last week.

A spokesman for the school said that the decision was part of an effort to “protect the university’s brand and trademarks.”

Ohio State’s arch-rival, the University of Michigan, was quick to mock the Buckeyes’ request.

Ohio State University caught a jab from a rival after news broke that the school had filed a trademark request for the word “The.”

While casual fans refer to the school simply as Ohio State or in some cases “OSU,” it’s formally known as “The Ohio State University.” Extra emphasis is placed on the “The,” as shown by any former Buckeye that goes on to play in the NFL and lists their alma mater during televised starting lineups.

According to university spokesman Chris Davey, the decision to file a trademark request was made to protect the school’s brand.

“Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” Davey said in a statement to The Columbus Dispatch. “These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research.”

While the Buckeye-faithful might enjoy the move, and the new shirts, hats, and other merchandise such a trademark might result in, Ohio State was mocked by others across the college football world, most notably by their arch-rival, the University of Michigan.

Other brands and college football fans also got in on the fun, either in roasting or jokingly supporting Ohio State’s decision.

Ohio State trademarking “THE”… pic.twitter.com/je2CDbAgfP — Trey Garza (@GarzaTrey) August 15, 2019

I remember THE time that THE Ohio State University lost THE game to Iowa by THE score of 55 to 24 pic.twitter.com/NBc9X0fawD — RossWB (@RossWB) August 14, 2019

We stand with THE Ohio State University in their quest to trademark “THE” pic.twitter.com/8O1vjeK6Yd — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) August 14, 2019

THE Michigan Law School finds this amusing. ????https://t.co/JakneMQhbB — UMichLaw Admissions (@UMichLawAdmit) August 14, 2019

Ohio State’s trademark request even caught the attention of “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, who joked at the Buckeyes’ expense.

Best of luck to THE Ohio State University. pic.twitter.com/ivegAa58gb — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) August 15, 2019

Regardless of whether or not Ohio State’s request is granted, the “The” jokes won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

