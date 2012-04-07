Step Aboard The Aircraft Carrier USS Intrepid — The Fighting I

Photo: Robert Johnson – Business Insider

She fought valiantly in World War II, survived three tours off Vietnam, and played a vital role in submarine surveillance during the Cold War. Historic aircraft carrier The USS Intrepid — The Fighting I — also escaped a grim fate.



Check out the pictures >

For all their storied years and accomplished missions in the fleet, Navy ships are eventually decommissioned and let go for next-generation vessels.

With no mission and no crew, ships are either adopted by a foreign military or abandoned for scrapping, sometimes forgotten for years in a ghost fleet decaying from the inside out before they’re sold for recycling.

The Intrepid was decommissioned after World War II, missed being scrapped and actually made her way back into service over the years. She’s now a museum, docked permanently at Pier 86 in New York City.

We ventured over to 12th Ave. & 46th Street to explore the decks of the Fighting I. We also spoke with former crew, whose memories of their days on the ship are as vivid as they were 50-years ago.

