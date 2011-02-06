Take A Tour Of The iPad Version Of The Official Super Bowl XLV Program

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

Photo: NFL/iTunes

One of the longest lasting (and most expensive) souvenirs you can find at any big game is the glossy official Program that’s usually sold for about $15 in the stadium.This year, however, the NFL made the Official Super Bowl XLV Program available for free — if you have an iPad.



If you’re lucky enough to have one of those machines, it’s the best to way to view it. (Particularly, if you plan on taking advantage of that free wi-fi in Cowboys Stadium today.)

If not, we’ve got sampling here to show what you’re missing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.