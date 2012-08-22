'The Office' Will Shut Its Doors After This Season

Cheer up Jim, you won’t be unemployed for long.

Well, it couldn’t last forever. (“That’s what she said“)”The Office” series creator Greg Daniels announced Tuesday that the upcoming season nine of the NBC sitcom will be its last, reports Vulture.



There had been discussions of rebooting the show, but Daniels said since he couldn’t get all of the cast to return for a 10th season, the decision was made to to end it after season nine.

The show, based on the British series of the same name, helped propel actor Steve Carell to stardom before he left the show after season seven. The show’s ratings (and quality) arguably dropped without him in season eight, and the remaining actors’ salaries continued to rise, all which likely contributed to this decision.

Daniels says while it would be “fantastic” if Carell returned for the end, he wasn’t going to pressure him to do so.

He also said that there were plenty of story arcs ahead, including a peak at “who’s behind the documentary” that’s been filming the Scranton paper company for almost a decade.

Could it be the same crew that’s been filming “Modern Family’s” Dunphy clan and the Pawnee “Parks and Recreation” department?

This will also mark the final season of “30 Rock” and with “Community” already moving to Fridays, NBC Thursdays in Fall 2013 will certainly look a lot different than “Must See TV” of recent years.

“The Office” has been the cornerstone of NBC’s Thursday comedy block for nearly a decade, though it retires just in time for Michael J. Fox‘s new show to take its place.

