Everything You Need To Know About 'The Office' Before Tonight's Series Finale

The series finale of NBC’s “The Office” airs tonight at 9 p.m.
While you may tune in to bid farewell to the Dunder Mifflin crew, you most likely bid adieu to the comedy long ago.
After viewership went down after Steve Carell’s departure in season 7, the series noticeably began losing viewership in its sixth season, before Carell’s famed Michael Scott left the paper company.
After averaging at least 8 million viewers in seasons 2 through 5, viewership began to dip below 7 million eyeballs toward the end of season 6.
Now, in its ninth and final season, “The Office” has been averaging around 4 million per episode.
If you plan to watch, you most likely need a refresher.
Since Michael’s departure, Andy lost his marbles, Kelly left, Angela had a baby, and Dwight finally achieved his goal of becoming regional branch manager.
Plus, golden couple Jim and Pam were nearly on the outs.
Yes, a lot has happened.
*The second pregnancy was written in to coincide with actress Jenna Fischer's real-life pregnancy.
Much of season 8 revolves around Andy's rise to manager and subsequent downfall. But he rises once again as he tries too hard to please his co-workers and CEO.
After a lot of sexual tension, Andy finally gets the nerve to go after office receptionist Erin after she leaves Dunder Mifflin to move to Florida.
His sudden departure makes Nellie the new office manager, which leaves Andy as a salesman upon his return.
He regains the manager position after joining with former Dunder Mifflin CFO David Wallace to buy back the company from Sabre.*
*In case you forgot, Sabre bought Dunder Mifflin in season 6.
Ryan (B.J. Novak) also leaves the office, with Ohio in his sights. Both he and Kelly will be back for the finale.
With Jim spending more time away, he and Pam begin to fight over not seeing each other, the kids, and where they should live.
The stress leads Pam to question her relationship with Jim and for the first time, we see one of the camera men console her.
In the end, Jim chooses Pam and their family over his company just as Athlead is bought out and he's offered a huge amount of money to travel the country.
He has the documentary crew make a video of their experiences together over the past 10 years to show her she's all he'll ever need.
Meanwhile, Andy becomes reckless abandoning both his job and Erin for the Bahamas with his estranged brother.
This causes Andy to slowly lose his marbles. Eventually, he goes off on David Wallace, leaves Dunder Mifflin, and embarks on failed acting and singing careers.
