Everything You Need To Know About 'The Office' Before Tonight's Series Finale

Jim and Pam’s relationship hits a few bumps.

The series finale of NBC’s “The Office” airs tonight at 9 p.m.



While you may tune in to bid farewell to the Dunder Mifflin crew, you most likely bid adieu to the comedy long ago.

After viewership went down after Steve Carell’s departure in season 7, the series noticeably began losing viewership in its sixth season, before Carell’s famed Michael Scott left the paper company.

After averaging at least 8 million viewers in seasons 2 through 5, viewership began to dip below 7 million eyeballs toward the end of season 6.

Now, in its ninth and final season, “The Office” has been averaging around 4 million per episode.

If you plan to watch, you most likely need a refresher.

Since Michael’s departure, Andy lost his marbles, Kelly left, Angela had a baby, and Dwight finally achieved his goal of becoming regional branch manager.

Plus, golden couple Jim and Pam were nearly on the outs.

Yes, a lot has happened.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.