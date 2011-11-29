You Can Now Live Out Your "Office" Fantasies And Buy Dunder Mifflin-Brand Paper

Photo: quill.com

Good news for devoted “The Office” fans.Especially if you’re the person in charge of ordering the office supplies.



NBCUniversal signed a deal to licence the name Dunder Mifflin to online office product retailer, Quill.com.

That’s right.

You can now buy real paper from that fake paper company you love so much.

For $34.99 per carton.

Quill.com — whose parent company, as A.V. Club points out, is Staples…Dunder Mifflin’s nemesis! — is selling packages of copy paper emblazoned with the fake paper company’s name and “well-known slogans.”

The paper is available now for pre-order.

Copy, print, enjoy.

