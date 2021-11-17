A new book about ‘The Office’ reveals that Jim almost cheated on Pam, but John Krasinski refused to do the scene

Jim almost cheated on Pam, a new book reveals. NBC Universal

“The Office” creator almost had Jim cheat on Pam, but John Krasinski was adamant it was a bad idea.

Krasinski explained that loyal fans of the show would “never come back” if Jim cheated.

Jim and Pam hit a rough patch in their marriage in the final season but ultimately reconcile.

A new book about “The Office” revealed that Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) almost cheated on Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) with a coworker.

Written by “The Office” actor Brian Baumgartner, who played accountant Kevin Malone, and executive producer Ben Silverman, “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office” gives fans of the series a closer look at what went into creating the show and features interviews with the cast and filmmakers.

Pam and Jim’s relationship is one of the main plotlines of the series. The two start out as co-workers and friends before ultimately starting a relationship and getting married.

However, “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin” reveals that series creator Greg Daniels had slightly more dramatic plans for the couple, particularly when Jim goes on a work trip to Florida in the season 8 episode “After Hours” and Pam’s maternity leave replacement Cathy (Lindsey Broad) tries to make a move on him.

According to People, Krasinski recounted to Baumgartner and Silverman in the book that Daniels told the actor that they needed “a good Pam-Jim storyline,” and Krasinski suggested that the two “get borderline separated.”

‘”I think we can do it and then come back,'” Krasinski said he told Daniels. “[Daniels] was so on board with that.”

Cathy and Jim in ‘After Hours.’ NBC

While Cathy aggressively pursues Jim in “After Hours” but ultimately fails, Daniels was originally interested in having the two actually kiss.

“That’s the only time I remember putting my foot down. ‘Cause [Greg] was saying, ‘You’re going to actually make out with her in this scene.’ I remember saying things that I never thought I’d say before, like, ‘I’m not going to shoot it,'” Krasinski said, according to People.

He continued that showrunner Paul Lieberstein, who also played Toby Flenderson, was, like Daniels, “very much into” having Jim kiss Cathy, but wasn’t able to convince Krasinski to do the scene.

“I remember saying to Greg, ‘My feeling is there is a threshold with which you can push our audience,” the actor explained. “‘They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there’s a moment where if you push them too far, they’ll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they’ll never come back.'”

Jim and Pam’s relationship is tested in the final season when Jim starts a company in Philadelphia without having Pam entirely on board with the idea.

The two, however, reconcile and end the series on a good note. The show ends with the couple, who are now parents to two kids, quitting their jobs at Dunder Mifflin and thinking about moving to Austin.