Since Steve Carrell left, we’ve pretty much given up on watching The Office.



Luckily, Ina Fried from All Things D still watches and found this hilarious clip of Dunder Mifflin’s new “Pyramid Tablet.”

Aside from the shape, it sounds like an exaggerated version of every non-iPad tablet pitch we’ve ever heard.



