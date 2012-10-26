This is the Office Chair Strengthener by Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: This strength trainer, which straps on to the back of an office chair, allows you to squeeze in a workout without leaving your desk.

Perform traditional weight-lifting moves like bicep curls, shoulder presses and bench presses by pushing on the unit’s two elastic bands, which provide resistance. The device comes with three sets of interchangeable elastic bands for four, eight and 12 pounds of resistance.

The Office Chair Strengthener can help relieve muscle tension and build strength all while sitting in a chair.