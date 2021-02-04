24 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'The Office'

NBC The show had some iconic guest stars.

“The Office” had a star-studded cast of leading characters, but other celebrities appeared, too.

Idris Elba, Kathy Bates, and Will Ferrell had recurring roles on the comedy series.

Other stars, like Jack Black, Jim Carrey, and Joan Cusack, had brief cameos.

“The Office” is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, in part, due to the sheer star-power on the series.

Principal cast aside, big celebrities and public figures made some hilarious, heartfelt, and flat-out weird guest appearances over the show’s eight-year run.

Read on for a refresher on all the celebrities who appeared and guest-starred on “The Office.”

Amy Adams played a short-lived love interest for Jim on seasons one and two.

NBC Amy Adams on ‘The Office.’

Before Jim and Pam finally got together, there was Jim and Katy, played by Amy Adams.

Before the award-winning actress starred in “Enchanted,” “Doubt,” or “Julie and Julia,” she played Jim’s perky, ex-cheerleader girlfriend for three episodes before they broke up on season two’s “Booze Cruise.”

Tim Meadows serenaded fans on season two.

Netflix His dinner with Jan and Michael was iconic.

You may know Tim Meadows as Mr. Duvall in “Mean Girls,” but we can’t forget his business meeting with Michael and Jan at Chilli’s on season two.

Throughout the meal, he couldn’t refrain from singing the chain’s catchy jingle about baby-back ribs.

Ken Jeong was in Micheal’s improv class on season two.

NBC Steve Carell and Ken Jeong on ‘The Office.’

On season two’s “Email Surveillance,” comedic actor Ken Jeong appeared in a memorable scene at Michael’s improv class.

Conan O’Brien appeared as himself on season two.

NBC Conan O’Brien had a brief cameo on ‘The Office.’

When Michael Scott goes to New York on season two’s “Valentine’s Day,” he thinks he sees Tina Fey outside the NBC building.

Though that clearly wasn’t the comedic actress, in the next shot, Conan O’Brien walks right by Michael undetected.

Kevin McHale had a memorable role as a pizza deliverer on season four.

Netflix Kevin McHale on ‘The Office.’

Before he landed his well-known role as Artie Abrams on “Glee,” Kevin McHale played a pizza deliverer on season four of “The Office.”

His attitude landed him as Michael and Dwight’s hostage during the company launch party after he refused to offer a discount on the pizzas.

Jack Black and Jessica Alba randomly appeared on season five.

Netflix The famous actors made a brief cameo together.

Jack Black and Jessica Alba made a small appearance as an on-screen couple in a fictional film that Andy bootlegs on season five’s “Stress Relief.”

Idris Elba played a tough higher-up on season five.

NBC Idris Elba played a recurring character on ‘The Office.’

Michael Scott definitely had a penchant for befriending the corporate higher-ups at Dunder Mifflin, but Charles Miner (played by Idris Elba) made that difficult throughout season five with his no-nonsense managerial style.

Christian Slater appeared in a strange orientation video on season six.

Netflix Christian Slater appeared in a video on the episode.

Christian Slater played himself on the season-six episode “Sabre.”

He can be seen in the mildly creepy orientation video the characters watch when Sabre takes over Dunder Mifflin.

Melissa Rauch played a fellow new mum on season six.

Netflix Melissa Rauch on ‘The Office.’

Soon after she started her role as Bernadette Rostenkowski on “The Big Bang Theory,” Melissa Rauch guest-starred as new mum Cathy on “Delivery: Part 2.”

On the episode, Pam accidentally breastfeeds Cathy’s baby instead of her newborn daughter, Cece, at the hospital.

Evan Peters played Micheal’s nephew on season seven.

Netflix Evan Peters played a pretty annoying character.

Before Evan Peters started starring on “American Horror Story,” he had a brief cameo on the season-seven episode “Nepotism,” where he played Michael Scott’s annoying nephew, Luke Cooper.

Timothy Olyphant played a competing salesman on season seven.

Netflix Timothy Olyphant on ‘The Office.’

“The Santa Clarita Diet” star appeared as rival salesman Danny Cordray on two episodes of season seven.

He left the show after he revealed he thought Pam was too dorky to date.

On season seven, Ricky Gervais played his iconic character from the UK version of the show.

Netflix Ricky Gervais was on the UK version of ‘The Office.’

Before NBC’s “The Office,” there was BBC’s “The Office” in the UK.

On that show, cocreator Ricky Gervais starred as David Brent, the British version of Michael Scott.

Gervais reprised his role twice on season seven of the US show.

In the cold open of “Seminar,” he befriends Michael outside an elevator, and on “Search Committee,” he applies for the manager position at Dunder Mifflin.

Warren Buffett made a sly guest appearance on season seven.

Netflix He was briefly interviewed for a job.

The season-seven finale, “Search Committee,” brought a whole slew of guest stars, including American tycoon Warren Buffett.

During his brief cameo, the successful investor ironically tries to penny-pinch Dunder Mifflin during his job interview for the open manager position.

Will Arnett was another celeb on the “Search Committee” episode.

Netflix Will Arnett on ‘The Office.’

Will Arnett’s guest appearance was brief but memorable on the season-seven finale.

He played a secretive managerial candidate who insisted on withholding his precious three-step plan for the office from Jim, Toby, and Gabe.

Jim Carrey also guest-starred on the season-seven episode.

NBC Jim Carrey on ‘The Office.’

Jim Carrey was another celebrity guest star on “Search Committee.”

His quirky character, simply known as Finger Lakes Guy, skipped out on a family vacation to interview for the manager position.

Ray Romano also played an interviewee on season seven.

Netflix His character took out a sandwich during his job interview.

The comedian and star of “Everybody Loves Raymond” joined the handful of celebs that made appearances on “Search Committee.”

Romano played Merv Bronte, the easily-influenced and self-deprecating interviewee who brings a sandwich to his interview.

Kathy Bates also appeared on seasons seven and eight.

Netflix Kathy Bates as Jo Bennett on ‘The Office.’

Before Robert California talked his way into the Dunder Mifflin/Sabre office, Kathy Bates played the overly-confident and deeply-Southern Jo Bennett, Sabre’s original founder and CEO.

Will Ferrell popped up a few times on season seven.

The Office / NBC Will Ferrell on ‘The Office.’

Will Ferrell appeared on a few episodes of season seven as Michael Scott’s replacement, Deangelo Vickers.

His arc lasted for just four episodes before Vickers made a not-so-graceful exit after injuring himself in a freak basketball accident.

Josh Groban played Andy’s brother on seasons eight and nine.

Netflix Josh Groban played Andy Bernard’s brother, Walter.

Josh Groban played Andy Bernard’s more talented, adorably unaware younger brother Walter Bernard Jr. near the end of the series.

On season eight’s “Garden Party,” he upstages Andy and mistakes both Phyllis and Meredith for Pam.

The character returns on season nine when Andy decides to sail the family boat to the Bahamas.

Stephen Colbert was Broccoli Rob on season nine.

NBC Stephen Colbert on ‘The Office.’

Andy’s college frenemy Broccoli Rob was mentioned multiple times throughout the series.

When he finally appeared, via video call, on season nine’s “Here Comes Treble,” he was played by late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Randall Park played “Asian Jim.”

NBC Randall Park on ‘The Office.’

On season nine, Jim and Pam played an iconic prank on Dwight during which Randall Park walked into Dunder Mifflin pretending to be Jim.

Dakota Johnson replaced Kevin on the finale.

NBC Dakota Johnson on ‘The Office.’

After Dwight fires Kevin from Dunder Mifflin, “50 Shades of Grey” star Dakota Johnson played his replacement on the series finale.

Joan Cusack had sweet cameo on the series finale.

Netflix She played Erin’s birth mother on the final episode.

Joan Cusack had a small but significant role on the series finale as Erin’s biological mother.

Although she only had a few lines, her sweet role was the perfect touch on what was arguably one of the most emotional episodes of the series.

