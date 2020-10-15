THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Office' on their first and last episodes

NBC Steve Carell starred on ‘The Office.’

“The Office” premiered on NBC 15 years ago, and the majority of the cast remained on the show for the entire nine-season run.

Michael Scott left after seven seasons, but he made a surprise return on the series finale.

Jim and Pam went from work friends with secret crushes to a married couple with two kids.

Dwight Schrute grew into a better salesman, leader, and friend throughout the series, mostly due to his relationships with the others in the office.

“The Office” ran for nine seasons on NBC, from 2005 to 2013.

The ensemble cast brought plenty of relatable characters to life in the mockumentary comedy, and all of them changed and grew throughout their years on the show.

Read on to see how the main characters started and ended their run on the series.

Warning: This slideshow contains spoilers for “The Office.”

Michael Scott went from an annoying, inappropriate boss, to a fulfilled husband and father.

NBC Steve Carell played Michael Scott on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as the incredibly irritating and needy boss who forces his employees to participate in his random, and often inappropriate, workplace antics.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a surprise guest at Dwight and Angela’s wedding.

The character previously left the show on season seven, episode 22, to move to Colorado with his fiancée, Holly Flax. But he made a brief appearance on the series finale, during which it was revealed that he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a father.

Dwight Schrute went from Michael’s insufferable right-hand man to a fearless and well-loved leader.

NBC Rainn Wilson played Dwight Schrute on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as an overachieving salesman, Michael’s unofficial assistant, and Jim Halpert’s biggest foe.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as the well-deserved regional manager of Dunder Mifflin who marries his on-again, off-again love, Angela, and celebrates the release of the documentary with his coworkers.

Jim Halpert went from a sarcastic prankster with a crush, to a business owner and married father of two.

NBC John Krasinski played Jim Halpert on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as a bored salesman who mostly flirted with Pam the receptionist and pranked his desk mate, Dwight, instead of working.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a loving husband and father preparing to move to Austin, Texas, with his wife, Pam, and their two children so he can work at the sports-marketing company he cofounded.

Pam Halpert (née Beesly) grew from a painfully shy receptionist to a confident wife and mother.

NBC Jenna Fischer played Pam on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as Dunder Mifflin’s receptionist who’s always dealing with Michael’s antics and flirting with Jim – even though she’s engaged to her high-school sweetheart, Roy Anderson.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a wife and mother bittersweetly leaving Scranton to move to Austin, Texas, with the love of her life, Jim, and their two young children.

Angela Martin went from a cold accountant to a more kind-hearted coworker and loving wife.

NBC Angela Kinsey played Angela Martin on ‘The Office,’

First seen: Season one, episode one as a straight-laced accountant with rigorous religious beliefs.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as Dwight’s wife and the mother to their child – who she revealed was actually Dwight’s and not Robert Lipton’s on the penultimate episode.

Stanley Hudson was a grumpy salesman who went on to earn the thing he always wanted: retirement.

NBC Leslie David Baker played Stanley Hudson on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as a sluggish salesman growing increasingly annoyed with Michael Scott and counting down the days to retirement.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a blissful retiree in Florida who reunites with his coworkers for the documentary events and Dwight and Angela’s wedding.

Phyllis Lapin-Vance was a nurturing yet sassy saleswoman who gained confidence in her abilities.

NBC Phyllis Smith played Phyllis Lapin-Vance on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as a saleswoman working alongside Stanley.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 still as a Dunder Mifflin employee. She attended all the documentary press events with her coworkers and even carried Angela down the aisle at her wedding after she was injured at her bachelorette party.

Oscar Martinez went from a bright, know-it-all accountant to a kinder, know-it-all friend.

NBC Oscar Nuñez played Oscar Martinez on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as an accountant working alongside Angela and Kevin.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 still working as an accountant, but he also announced in the finale that he was running for state senate in Pennsylvania.

Kevin Malone was a dim-witted accountant who was eventually fired and bought his own bar.

NBC Brian Baumgartner played Kevin Malone on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as a big-hearted employee faking his way through the accounting department.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a bar owner, which he bought after Dwight fired him from Dunder Mifflin. He also celebrated the documentary with his coworkers.

Ryan Howard wore many hats at Dunder Mifflin and beyond throughout the series.

NBC BJ Novak played Ryan Howard on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as a temp for Dunder Mifflin. He soon began a toxic, on-again, off-again relationship with his coworker, Kelly Kapoor.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a washed-up Dunder Mifflin employee running away from his responsibilities with Kelly.

He previously departed the show on season nine, episode one, to follow Kelly to Ohio after she moved with her fiancé. But he reappeared for Dwight and Angela’s wedding on the series finale with a baby he was raising on his own – which he abandoned to run away with Kelly.

Kelly Kapoor evolved several times throughout the series, but she always seems to be pulled back to Ryan.

NBC Mindy Kaling played Kelly Kapoor on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode two as an employee who slaps Michael Scott after he makes a racist joke at her expense.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a heartbreaker, ditching her finacé to run off with Ryan at Dwight and Angela’s wedding.

Her character also left the series on the season-nine premiere, leaving Scranton to move to Miami, Ohio, with her fiancé, Ravi – though she mistakenly thought she was moving to Florida.

She returned on the series finale for the wedding and rekindled her long-time attraction to Ryan.

Meredith Palmer was a wild and unpredictable single mother working at the company.

NBC Kate Flannery played Meredith Palmer on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode two as a background character with very few lines. She later became a series regular who constantly stole the spotlight with her wild antics.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a healthier, friendlier employee who had evidently been working on her PhD in psychology this whole time.

Creed Bratton was the friendly yet strange older employee who ended up being a fugitive.

NBC Creed Bratton played Creed on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as an uncredited Dunder Mifflin employee who appeared in the background of scenes.

Creed is officially introduced on season two, episode five when Michael Scott tries to fire him.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a fugitive being escorted away by police for a list of decade-spanning crimes after spending a nice evening celebrating the documentary with his former Dunder Mifflin employees.

Toby Flenderson was the long-suffering HR manager and Michael’s nemesis.

NBC Paul Lieberstein played Toby Flenderson on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode two as the head of HR at Dunder Mifflin who was often the butt of Michael Scott’s jokes.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a lost soul attending the documentary festivities and the wedding after being fired from his job at the company.

Andy Bernard was an obsequious employee who learned how to be true to himself.

NBC Ed Helms played Andy Bernard on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season three, episode one as Jim’s annoying new coworker at Dunder Mifflin – Stamford.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a former Dunder Mifflin employee who finally learned how to be comfortable in his own skin after suffering a series of personal and professional failures.

Attending the wedding and documentary events made him look back fondly at his time with the company.

Darryl Philbin started out as a hardworking warehouse worker before landing a job at Jim’s marketing company.

NBC Craig Robinson played Darryl Philbin on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode four as a warehouse worker who silently witnesses one of Jim’s pranks on Dwight. He went on to become a series regular.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a sports marketer heading back to Austin, Texas, after the wedding to continue his burgeoning career with Jim’s company.

Erin Hannon was a naive receptionist who went on to find her place in the world and reconnect with her birth parents.

NBC Ellie Kemper played Erin Hannon on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season five, episode 23 as Dunder Mifflin’s new receptionist after Pam quit to work at Michael Scott Paper Company.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a panelist at the documentary press event who reunites with her biological parents after a lifelong search. She then attends Dwight and Angela’s wedding and is seen dancing with Pete, who she is seemingly still dating.

Gabe Lewis was Sabre’s awkward coordinating director who developed a never-ending crush on Erin.

NBC Zach Woods played Gabe Lewis on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season six, episode 15 as the coordinating director for Sabre, a company that bought out Dunder Mifflin. He represented the changing culture of the workplace, which made Michael uncomfortable.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 16 as a heartbroken ex attempting to win Erin back as his girlfriend.

The character previously left the show on season eight, episode 24, because he was relocated for work, but he was brought back to Dunder Mifflin by a jealous Andy in a plot to break up Erin and her new boyfriend, Pete.

Nellie Bertram was the lonely, childless employee who unexpectedly became a mother and found an office full of friends.

NBC Catherine Tate played Nellie Bertram on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season seven, episode 25 as one the possible candidates to take over as regional manager at Dunder Mifflin after Deangelo Vickers’ accident.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a guest at Dwight and Angela’s wedding who informally adopts Drake, the baby Ryan abandoned, fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a mother.

Jan Levinson was Michael’s confident boss who later dated him before exiting the show.

NBC Melora Hardin played Jan Levinson on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as Dunder Mifflin’s vice president of northeast sales, who’s constantly exasperated by Michael’s unprofessional behaviour.

Last seen: Season nine, episode seven as a successful finance executive for the White Pages. She reached out to Dunder Mifflin seeking their business and got the chance to tout her new success.

Bonus appearance: She wasn’t seen on screen, but her voice was heard over the phone on season nine, episode 15 while she was cancelling her business contract with Dunder Mifflin.

David Wallace was the CFO of Dunder Mifflin, who was fired during cutbacks, but later brought the company.

NBC Andy Buckley played David Wallace on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season two, episode 16 as Michael’s head boss, who patiently deals with his inappropriate behaviour.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as the owner of Dunder Mifflin attending the wrap party for the documentary. He also pledged to support Oscar’s state-senate campaign.

Roy Anderson went from Pam’s immature fiancé to a successful businessman and husband.

NBC David Denman played Roy Anderson on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season one, episode one as Pam’s unfriendly and immature fiancé who works in the warehouse.

Last seen: Season nine, episode two as a husband at his wedding, which Jim and Pam attend.

Karen Filippelli went from being a saleswoman dating Jim to a happily married regional manager.

NBC Rashida Jones played Karen Filippelli on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season three, episode one as another one of Jim’s colleagues in Stamford, Connecticut. They quickly formed a friendship and started dating on season three.

Last seen: Season seven, episode 17 as a Dunder Mifflin regional manager giving a short interview for the documentary crew about her time at the Scranton office.

She previously left the show after Jim ended their relationship to date Pam, but it was later revealed that she was the regional manager for a Dunder Mifflin branch in upstate New York. During season five we saw her again for one episode, happily married and expecting a child.

Robert California was Sabre’s mysterious new boss, who abruptly left the company after it started failing.

NBC James Spader played Robert California on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season seven, episode 25 as one of the potential candidates to take over the role of regional manager – though he was soon named as CEO of Sabre.

Last seen: Season eight, episode 24 as a swindling businessman introducing himself under a pseudonym to Dunder Mifflin’s new owner, David Wallace, in an attempt to secure funding for another financial opportunity.

Holly Flax was the HR officer who briefly replaced Toby and fell in love with Michael.

NBC Amy Ryan played Holly Flax on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season four, episode 14 as the new HR manager on her first day at the office.

Last seen: Season seven, episode 19 as Michael’s new finacée, who moves to Colorado to take care of her ailing parents.

Bonus appearance: She doesn’t appear on screen, but she does speak with Michael on the phone on season seven, episode 22.

Pete Miller was a young office worker who developed a crush on Erin while she was still dating Andy.

NBC Jake Lacy played Pete Miller on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season nine, episode one as a reluctant new employee in the office. People initially compare him to a young Jim, which inspires Jim to make major career changes.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a seasoned Dunder Mifflin employee attending the documentary events and Dwight and Angela’s wedding with his girlfriend, Erin.

Clark was the smarmy new employee who joined the company on season nine.

NBC Clark Duke played Clark on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season nine, episode one as another new employee doing whatever he can to please his supervisors and get ahead, much like Dwight and Andy in the earlier years.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 still as an employee at the company, who celebrates the documentary and wedding with his coworkers.

Bob Vance was a proud business owner and attentive husband to Phyllis throughout the series.

NBC Robert R. Shafer played Bob Vance on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season two, episode 10 as Phyllis’ boyfriend who attends the office Christmas party. He’s also the owner of Vance Refrigeration, which is in the same building as Dunder Mifflin.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a dutiful husband happily accompanying his wife to the documentary events and Dwight and Angela’s wedding.

Todd Packer, Dunder Mifflin’s travelling salesman, remained largely the same throughout the show.

NBC David Koechner played Todd Packer on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season two, episode two as the always-inappropriate Dunder Mifflin travelling salesman who visits Michael in the Scranton office.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 17 as a vengeful former employee who tries to give the others cupcakes mixed with laxatives after losing his job because of Dwight.

Charles Miner spent some time at the Scranton branch to try and increase the company’s success.

NBC Idris Elba played Charles Miner on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season five, episode 20 as the new vice president of the northeast region of the company and Michael’s boss. He set up shop in the Scranton office to oversee productivity and supervise Michael.

Last seen: Season five, episode 28 still as a Dunder Mifflin employee, playing volleyball for the corporate team at the company picnic.

Robert Lipton went from Angela’s politician husband to Oscar’s secret lover throughout his arc.

NBC Jack Coleman played Robert Lipton on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season seven, episode nine as a state senator attending Dwight’s Hay Festival. He meets Angela at the event, kicking off their complicated love story.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 19 still as a state senator, who comes out as gay at a press conference that both Angela and Oscar are in attendance at. Soon after, Angela filed for a divorce.

Jo Bennett was the tough CEO of Sabre before giving up the post to Robert California.

NBC Kathy Bates played Jo Bennett on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season six, episode 15 as the CEO of Sabre, informing Michael in a video call that she is the new boss in town, whether he liked it or not.

Last seen: Season seven, episode 25 still as the company’s CEO, putting together a search committee to find a permanent regional manager for the Scranton branch after Dwight, who was acting as a temporary manager, shot a gun in the office.

Carol Stills was one of Michael’s early girlfriends on the series, who eventually broke it off with him.

NBC Nancy Carell played Carol Stills on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season two, episode three as Michael’s realtor. She convinced him to buy a condo and later started dating him for a brief period.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as Jim and Pam’s realtor who sells their house before their move to Texas.

Deangelo Vickers briefly replaced Michael Scott as regional manager before getting a brain injury.

NBC Will Ferrell played Deangelo Vickers on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season seven, episode 20 as Dunder Mifflin’s new regional manager, who trains for the position in the lead up to Michael’s move to Colorado.

Last seen: Season seven, episode 23 as a severely injured regional manager who suffered traumatic brain injuries after the hoop fell on him during a game of basketball in the warehouse. He was soon replaced by Robert California.

Cathy Simms was Pam’s replacement during her maternity leave.

NBC Lindsey Broad played Cathy Simms on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season eight, episode seven as a temp helping Pam with her workload before her maternity leave starts and inappropriately flirting with Jim.

Last seen: Season eight, episode 18 as an employee on the company trip to Florida who’s still trying to get with Jim, until he kicks her out of his hotel room.

Helene Beesly briefly dated Michael Scott before he dumped her because of her age.

NBC Linda Purl as Helene Beesly on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season six, episode four as the loving mother of the bride during Jim and Pam’s wedding festivities.

The character originally made a brief appearance on season two, episode two, but she was played by a different actress.

Last seen: Season seven, episode 17 as a character in Michael’s homemade film, “Threat Level Midnight,” which he premiered after breaking up with her.

Bonus appearance: She doesn’t appear on screen, but she can be heard talking on the phone with Pam on season nine, episode 12.

Josh Porter was Dunder Mifflin – Stamford’s competent, but disloyal, manager.

NBC Charles Esten played Josh Porter on ‘The Office.’

First seen: Season two, episode 16 as a Dunder Mifflin regional manager, joining Michael and others for a meeting in the corporate office in New York.

Last seen: Season three, episode seven as he’s quitting his job with the company. Josh revealed he was leaving Dunder Mifflin for a better role at Staples, forcing the company to close the Stamford branch instead of the Scranton one as planned.

