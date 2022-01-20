THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Office’ on their first and last episodes

Michael Scott went from an annoying, inappropriate boss, to a fulfilled husband and father on the NBC show.

Season one, episode one as the incredibly irritating and needy boss who forces his employees to participate in his random, and often inappropriate, workplace antics.

Last seen: Season nine, episode 23 as a surprise guest at Dwight and Angela’s wedding.

The character previously left the show on season seven, episode 22, to move to Colorado with his fiancée, Holly Flax. But he made a brief appearance on the series finale, during which it was revealed that he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a father.