Watch Seth Rogen, Adam Scott And Other Actors Audition For 'The Office' In 2003

One of the best parts of NBC’s “The Office” arriving on Blu-ray on Sept. 3 is the fact that it will contain audition tapes as a bonus feature.

The never-before-seen footage contains now big-time actors such as Seth Rogen auditioning for the hit NBC comedy in 2003 during a three month casting process.

While we think the cast worked out for the best, here’s who else was up for the gig:

  • “Harold & Kumar” star John Cho and “Parks & Recreation” actor Adam Scott for prank-loving “Jim Halpert,” went to John Krasinski.
  • “Parks & Recreation” actress Kathryn Hahn for female lead “Pam Beesly,” went to Jenna Fischer.
  • Judd Apatow prodigy Seth Rogen for quirky “Dwight Schrute,” went to Rainn Wilson.
  • “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet for lazy “Kevin Malone,” went to Brian Baumgartner.
  • “Breaking Bad” actor Bob Odenkirk for boss “Michael Scott,” went to Steve Carrell.

Watch the now-famous actors’ audition tapes that didn’t make the cut:

Raise your hand if you did get cast in the Emmy-winning sitcom that ended in March after running for nine seasons:

The Office castNBC/’The Office’

Around the show’s finale, actor Rainn Wilson posted a photo of the original audition sign-in sheet.

This is the original sign-in sheet for the first day of casting for The Office given to me by Allison Jones, our incredible casting agent. I was the very first person to audition for the series, 11/06/03. Notice all the amazing talent on the sheet, including the amazing #13! This is perhaps the greatest Office keepsake I have. So grateful for the best job I will ever have.

Rainn ‘Benedict Cumberbatch’ Wilson

The Office casting audition sign in rainn wilsonFacebook.com/RainnWilson

