Watch Seth Rogen, Adam Scott And Other Actors Audition For 'The Office' In 2003

One of the best parts of NBC’s “The Office” arriving on Blu-ray on Sept. 3 is the fact that it will contain audition tapes as a bonus feature.

The never-before-seen footage contains now big-time actors such as Seth Rogen auditioning for the hit NBC comedy in 2003 during a three month casting process.

While we think the cast worked out for the best, here’s who else was up for the gig:

“Harold & Kumar” star John Cho and “Parks & Recreation” actor Adam Scott for prank-loving “Jim Halpert,” went to John Krasinski.

“Parks & Recreation” actress Kathryn Hahn for female lead “Pam Beesly,” went to Jenna Fischer.

Judd Apatow prodigy Seth Rogen for quirky “Dwight Schrute,” went to Rainn Wilson.

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet for lazy “Kevin Malone,” went to Brian Baumgartner.

“Breaking Bad” actor Bob Odenkirk for boss “Michael Scott,” went to Steve Carrell.

Watch the now-famous actors’ audition tapes that didn’t make the cut:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Raise your hand if you did get cast in the Emmy-winning sitcom that ended in March after running for nine seasons:

Around the show’s finale, actor Rainn Wilson posted a photo of the original audition sign-in sheet.

This is the original sign-in sheet for the first day of casting for The Office given to me by Allison Jones, our incredible casting agent. I was the very first person to audition for the series, 11/06/03. Notice all the amazing talent on the sheet, including the amazing #13! This is perhaps the greatest Office keepsake I have. So grateful for the best job I will ever have. Rainn ‘Benedict Cumberbatch’ Wilson

