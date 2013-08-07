Watch Seth Rogen, Adam Scott And Other Actors Audition For 'The Office' In 2003

One of the best parts of NBC’s “The Office” arriving on Blu-ray on Sept. 3 is the fact that it will contain audition tapes as a bonus feature.
The never-before-seen footage contains now big-time actors such as Seth Rogen auditioning for the hit NBC comedy in 2003 during a three month casting process.
While we think the cast worked out for the best, here’s who else was up for the gig:
- “Harold & Kumar” star John Cho and “Parks & Recreation” actor Adam Scott for prank-loving “Jim Halpert,” went to John Krasinski.
- “Parks & Recreation” actress Kathryn Hahn for female lead “Pam Beesly,” went to Jenna Fischer.
- Judd Apatow prodigy Seth Rogen for quirky “Dwight Schrute,” went to Rainn Wilson.
- “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet for lazy “Kevin Malone,” went to Brian Baumgartner.
- “Breaking Bad” actor Bob Odenkirk for boss “Michael Scott,” went to Steve Carrell.
Watch the now-famous actors’ audition tapes that didn’t make the cut:
Raise your hand if you did get cast in the Emmy-winning sitcom that ended in March after running for nine seasons:
Around the show’s finale, actor Rainn Wilson posted a photo of the original audition sign-in sheet.
This is the original sign-in sheet for the first day of casting for The Office given to me by Allison Jones, our incredible casting agent. I was the very first person to audition for the series, 11/06/03. Notice all the amazing talent on the sheet, including the amazing #13! This is perhaps the greatest Office keepsake I have. So grateful for the best job I will ever have.
Rainn ‘Benedict Cumberbatch’ Wilson
