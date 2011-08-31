The Office And 30 Rock Stars Prepare Red Sox And Yankees Fans for Battle

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees begin yet another series tonight in their constant battle for American League supremacy.



You know what that means…

The fifth and final instalment of New Era’s entertaining series starring Red Sox fan/The Office star Jon Krasinski and Yankees fan/30 Rock star Alec Baldwin.

The two minute clip takes the trash talk to ultimate heights – Baldwin setting fire to Red Sox tickets. Insanity ensues. As does the burning of a building.

New Era did great work putting this together. Hopefully the AL East squads will duplicate the excitement in the final weeks.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.