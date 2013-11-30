Programmatic Ad Buying On Mobile Is Rising At An Incredibly Fast Clip, Here's What You Need To Know

Programmatic ad buying is growing incredibly fast in developed Internet markets like the U.S., rising by 56% annually, according to some estimates.

Advertisers, including those with an eye on mobile, have been quickly won over by the ability to buy data-driven, targeted, and cost-effective ad inventory through these new automated technologies.

A recent report from BI Intelligence finds that the rise of programmatic is leading to a reshuffle of the entire mobile ad industry, which is where digital ad dollars will inevitably head. But the programmatic mobile ad landscape is incredibly complicated, and getting more so, as ad spend rises at a breakneck pace, and more companies come to the fore.

Here are some of the key developments:

In full, the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.