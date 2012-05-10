The Odds Of Country Leaving The Euro Have Surged In The Last Few Days

We just saw news that for some reason, the UK company Ladbrokes has suspended its betting on a country leaving the euro.



We’re not sure what that’s all about, but it prompted us to look at the latest InTrade odds of a country leaving the Euro this year.

Not surprisingly, it’s exploded in recent days.

Photo: InTrade

What’s interesting is that it’s still lower than last Autumn. Although it’s true that the market was much hairier back then, it seems like the consensus odds of a country’s exit are actually higher today.

