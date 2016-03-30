The Oculus Rift is already being sold on Craigslist and eBay for over $1000

eBay eBay listings for the Oculus Rift

Less then 48 hours after Oculus founder Palmer Luckey delivered the first Oculus Rift to a customer, units of the virtual reality headset are popping up for sale on Craigslist and eBay for over $1,000.

eBay currently has 67 active listings for the Oculus Rift CV (Consumer Version) 1, some of which are being sold for up to $1,800. That’s three times the Oculus Rift’s retail price of $599. But the Rift is already sold out through July, making it a hot commodity.

Some of these listings are for preorders, meaning the seller hasn’t yet received their unit, but will ship to the buyer once they do. eBay doesn’t explicitly ban the sale of preorder products, but does require the seller to follow a number of guidelines.

It’s common for video game hardware to have a price spike at launch, with prices stabilizing as the product becomes more easily available. Excitement surrounding the Oculus has reached a fever pitch as the long-awaited device finally ships to customers who pre-ordered it and as the first, largely positive reviews are published.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.