US JOBS REPORT DESTROYS EXPECTATIONS AT 204K

The number is out and it’s great.

The non-farm payrolls report came in at 204K. That’s well ahead of the 120K that was expected.

Plus there were 60K upward revisions to previous months.

This is a very strong report at a time when people expected the economy to be weak.

Stocks are falling on the news, as people think that the Fed’s “taper” could come sooner than expected.

Bonds and gold are both dropping as well.

