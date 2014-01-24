The October Blue Mountains Bushfires Continue To Cause Residents Anguish

Photo: Getty/L.M Williams

Three months on, the clean-up from the Blue Mountains’ disastrous bushfires is almost complete.

181 out of 196 properties have now been cleaned up, and remaining properties are “either being cleared independently by residents or by insurers outside of government contracts”, according to the NSW government.

The Blue Mountains Mayor, Mark Greenhill, has criticised insurance contractors for the clean-up delays which have caused anguish for residents in the wake of the October blazes.

Emergency Services Minister Michael Gallacher told The Herald Sun, staff from Public Works, the Environment Protection Authority, Legal Aid and Fair Trading were still available to to assist people affected by the fires.

The Blue Mountains economy is estimated to take a $71.3 million hit from the bushfires, despite its tourist attractions escaping the blaze.

