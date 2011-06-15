The Market Is Tanking, And Of Course Everyone Will Be Thinking About The Flash Crash

We might as well just get this out of the way now…



Stocks are tanking, and there are images of Greek rioters on CNBC.

That’s of course what happened on the day of the Flash Crash, May 6.

Ever since then, these kinds of days inevitably bring bank dark memories of the day.

In case you’re just tuning in, here’s the ugly CPI number, Here’s the bad Empire State index, and here’s what’s going on in Greece.

Dow off over 100 pre-market.

Click here for images and video from Greece >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.