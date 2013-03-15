The Obama Conspiracy Industry Is Still Going Strong

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While birtherism has long been discredited, even in conservative circles, the secret life and motivations of President Barack Obama remain a singular fascination among the Republican activists here at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.



A quick spin around the CPAC book store reveals a range of narratives about the President, indicating that the market for Obama conspiracy theories is still thriving, even in his second term.

Here’s a sampling of the titles:

The Manchurian President by Aaron Klein.

Photo: Business Insider

The book’s “chilling findings” include: Obama’s “deep ties to an anti-American fringe nexus instrumental in building his political career”; Obama’s “extensive connections to ACORN and its union affiliate,” “Extremists” in the White House, including “communist-linked Valerie Jarrett and David Axelrod”; and Obama’s “deep association with the Nation of Islam.”

The Amateur, by Edward Klein.