The Obama Conspiracy Industry Is Still Going Strong

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While birtherism has long been discredited, even in conservative circles, the secret life and motivations of President Barack Obama remain a singular fascination among the Republican activists here at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.
A quick spin around the CPAC book store reveals a range of narratives about the President, indicating that the market for Obama conspiracy theories is still thriving, even in his second term.
Here’s a sampling of the titles:
The Manchurian President by Aaron Klein.
The book’s “chilling findings” include: Obama’s “deep ties to an anti-American fringe nexus instrumental in building his political career”; Obama’s “extensive connections to ACORN and its union affiliate,” “Extremists” in the White House, including “communist-linked Valerie Jarrett and David Axelrod”; and Obama’s “deep association with the Nation of Islam.”
The Amateur, by Edward Klein.
This book promises to explain: “Why Bill Clinton loathes Barack Obama and tried to get Hillary to run in 2012”; “The spiteful rivalry between Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey”; “How the Reverend Jeremiah Wright was offered money to keep his mouth shut during the 2008 campaign”; “How Obama split the Kennedy family”; and “How Michelle Obama and Valerie Jarrett are the real powers behind the White House throne.”
The Roots of Obama’s Rage by Dinesh D’Souza.
A staple of the Obama fiction genre , this book was the basis for D’Souzas conservative cult movie “2016: Obama’s America. Both book and movie postulate that Obama’s worldview derives from his father’s anti-colonialism and a deep-rooted psychological need to fulfil his father’s goal of diminishing Western power.
Obama’s America: Unmaking The American Dream by Dinest D’Souza.
The sequel to D’Souza’s film, this book promises to explain how Obama plans to make us more dependent on foreign energy suppliers, and presents a vision for what the world will be like when America is a second-tier world power.
Radical-In-Chief: Barack Obama And The Untold Story of American Socialism by Stanley Kurtz.
Spreading The Wealth: How Obama Is Robbing The Suburbs To Pay For The Cities by Stanley Kurtz.
Kurtz’s latest Obama critique promises to “cut through the smoke screen” and reveal Obama’s plans to redistribute wealth with the goal of wiping out suburbia.
The Secret Life of Barack Hussein Obama by Mondo Frazier
The Communist: Frank Marshall Davis: The Untold Story Of Barack Obama’s Mentor by Paul Kengor.
An expose on the life of Frank Marshall Davis, “a card-carrying member of the Communist Party” and “father figure” to Obama whose worldview still informs the President.
The Great Destroyer: Barack Obama’s War On The Republic by David Limbaugh.
David Limbaugh, talk radio firebrand Rush Limbaugh’s younger, lesser-known brother, promises to “unveil the reality behind the administration’s rhetoric” including “the true costs of Obama’s crony capitalism — it’s even worse than you think.”
