The Obama Campaign Keeps Sending Creepy Emails

This one, sent by “Barack Obama,” has the semi-stalker-ish subject line “If I don’t call you” and says Obama will contact donors this week to thank them for contributing to his campaign before the end of the third quarter.

Friend —

I enjoy talking about fundraising deadlines as much as I imagine you enjoy hearing about them.

But this Friday’s deadline is important.

It’s a chance for us to prove how we’re different from any campaign in politics: We rely on ordinary Americans giving what they can — one grassroots donation at a time.

This is not just a campaign. It’s a chance for each of us as citizens to organise and change the course of history.

And before we close the books this Friday at midnight, I hope you’ll become a part of it.

Please donate $3 or more today.

I’ll be calling some grassroots donors like you by phone this week, so I can say thank you.

And if I don’t call you, there’s a chance I’ll see you at dinner with three other supporters sometime soon.

Even if I don’t get to thank you personally, every single donation counts:

https://donate.barackobama.com/Friday-Deadline

Thanks for doing your part,

Barack

Here’s another weird one:

POLITICO’s Ben Smith described this as a “passive-aggressive” fundraising ploy — using a person’s address to guilt them into making a donation. We’d add these are particularly confusing to receive when you have moved.

Here’s something you don’t have in common with 94 other supporters of this movement who tell us they live in Keene, NH.

That many of your neighbours have decided to own a piece of this campaign by making a donation of whatever they could afford. For some, that meant just $5. For others, it meant $100 or more. But each had their own personal reason for giving.

Our records show that you aren’t one of the 94 people where you’re from who have stepped up for 2012. Now’s your chance to change that.

Make a donation of $3 or more today to support the campaign before the critical September 30th deadline.

Here’s why you should join your neighbours in supporting this campaign: We’ve been running the numbers, and with hundreds of thousands of individual donors across the country — we are now well on our way to a million people.

In the 2008 campaign, it took us more than a year to reach that milestone. This time around, we could cross it as soon as October — just six months after the launch of the campaign.

Between now and then, we have an important fundraising deadline.

Our opponents have significant operations on the ground in key battleground states, full-time candidates without day jobs, and a lot of media attention to fuel their campaigns.

President Obama has you. And when you’re building a grassroots organisation from the bottom up, the first person gets the next one involved. And the first 94 provide the foundation and inspiration for the next 94.

Support the campaign before the deadline, and bring us closer to one million donors — give $3 today:

https://donate.barackobama.com/One-in-a-Million

Thank you,

Messina

Jim Messina

Campaign Manager

Obama for America

